He’s an actor. He’s a host. He’s a content creator. The 27-year-old Malaysian celebrity (known as Oppa Sean to fans) is already a household name in the local industry — with acting credits in ‘My Coffee Prince’, ‘Sweet Dreams’, and ‘7 Hari Mencintaiku’, among others. In 2022, Sean made his Hollywood debut with ‘DC League of Super-Pets’ and became the first Malaysian to voice an animated DC film.