Siti Saleha is easily among the most beloved actresses in Malaysia. She rose to fame through hit dramas and films like ‘Nora Elena’, ‘7 Hari Mencintaiku’, ‘Mamak Cupcake’, and ‘Langit Cinta’. In 2022, while she isn’t giving her heart and soul into her characters, the actress can be seen as a member of the panel on Astro Warna’s ‘Muzikal Lawak Superstar 3’ in her pursuit to venture into comedy.