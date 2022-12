The Malaysian actor and TV host — one half of iconic duo Schawal — is no stranger to the limelight. Carving a name for himself through programmes such as ‘One In A Million’ and ‘Impak Maksima’, KL-born Awal is among the most recognisable faces in Malaysia. Recently, the celebrity launched Homage by Scha Al Yahya together with wife Scha Alyahya under the Nobel label.