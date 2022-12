Known online as Ms Kuan, Christinna is a content creator and entrepreneur. The 25-year-old Malaysian personality isn’t one to shy away from sharing about her style and beauty inspos. With SIS, a brand she co-founded with sister Jestinna, she offers aesthetically designed face masks. In addition, she keeps herself busy running UFCO, a streetwear brand she established in 2018 at the age of 18.