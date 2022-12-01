Deborah Henry, a model, host, and philanthropist, is more than her beauty pageant wins. Since being crowned Miss World Malaysia 2007 and Miss Universe Malaysia 2011, Deborah has shifted from modelling into advocacy. Establishing Fugee, she aims to champion access and equality for and with refugees in accordance with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). Through programmes like Fugee School and Fugeelah, the staunch advocate and her team has continued to empower and equip refugees with the elements they need.