The Dreamcatchers
The Rule Breakers
The Explorers
The Joy Sparkers
The Rocketeers

Deborah
Henry

Founder of Fugee

Deborah Henry
 

Deborah Henry, a model, host, and philanthropist, is more than her beauty pageant wins. Since being crowned Miss World Malaysia 2007 and Miss Universe Malaysia 2011, Deborah has shifted from modelling into advocacy. Establishing Fugee, she aims to champion access and equality for and with refugees in accordance with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). Through programmes like Fugee School and Fugeelah, the staunch advocate and her team has continued to empower and equip refugees with the elements they need.

Meet
The Rocketeers
Alia Bastamam
Alia Bastamam
Fashion Designer
Awal Ashaari
Awal Ashaari
Actor
Christinna Kuan
Christinna Kuan
Founder of UFCO and Co-Founder of SIS
Dr Jezamine Lim
Dr Jezamine Lim
Entrepreneur and Founder of Aemis
The Dreamcatchers
The Rule Breakers
The Explorers
The Joy Sparkers
The Rocketeers