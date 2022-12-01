Dr Jezamine Lim is an enigma and a force to be reckoned with. She’s the Principal CEO of Cell Biopeutics Resources as well as the co-founder of The Joke Factory and The Hope Branch, an NGO. Her latest chapter involves starting Aemis with Harith Iskander, described as a range of modern health beverages. The brand currently comprises Probiome and Relazz. In addition to her entrepreneurship, Dr Jezamine is also the first woman in Malaysia to receive a PhD in Stem Cells and Tissue Engineering at The National University of Malaysia — making history along the way.