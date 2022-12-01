In 2020, Huen Su San founded Malaysia’s first ever cloud kitchen — Cookhouse. The Director of Glasshouse at Seputeh as well as Korean F&B names such as Shinmapo, SeoulNami, and Apple Samgyupsal started Cookhouse to provide a space for aspiring food entrepreneurs. This year, after opening five locations, Su San introduced a new concept. Artisan’s Playground is a dining hall featuring a variety of F&B option; continuing her passion to bring the best culinary options the country has to offer.