The first ever ‘Malaysian Idol’ winner is, without a doubt, among the best vocalists in Malaysia. Known for hits such as ‘Gemilang’, ‘Di Pohon Asmara’, and ‘Satu Harapan’, Jaclyn Victor made a long-awaited comeback in 2022 with new track ‘Perempuan’ and is considered one of the most acclaimed musicians in the country. Most recently, she has showcased her vocal prowess on live television via ‘Gegar Vaganza’. Her storied career also included performing twice at the SEA Games in 2011 and 2017 as well as receiving nine Anugerah Industri Muzik awards.