Jane Chuck is a personality that needs no introduction, especially on social media. The content creator turned entrepreneur helms two crucial lifestyle brands, Chucks comprising beauty products, and Motherchuckers, which focuses on comfortable apparel. Just this year, Motherchuckers launched a widely acclaimed collaboration with international sneaker house Superga. As a content creator and bellwether of fashion, Jane has amassed 568k followers on Instagram alone — and she hopes to take the fashion influencer role to the next level internationally, and to bring more exposure to her brands.