The Managing Director of Def Jam’s Southeast Asia division is also a leader in the Malaysian hip-hop community. Paving the way beginning in the 90s, the music legend released his first solo album, ‘President’ in 2008. Under Kartel Records, which he established in 2005, Joe Flizzow began his entrepreneurship. Among his hits include ‘Havoc’, ‘Apa Khabar’, ‘Satu Malam Di Temasek’, and ‘CIAO’. The pioneer has also started ‘16 Baris’, a competition showcasing local rappers and beat makers.