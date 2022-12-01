The Dreamcatchers
Penangnite Marion Caunter has been a staple in the entertainment industry ever since she began her career hosting programmes for 8TV, Channel [V], and E!. Regarded as one of Asia’s most recognisable presences, Marion is also a flourishing entrepreneur — launching her beauty brand Mare, and later ‘More is More’ Hair Vitamins, a stressful yet fulfilling journey for the style icon, but still Marion considers her full-time career as a mum to her three kids as the most rewarding of them all. Looking forward, Marion aims to launch additional products under her ‘Mare’ brand, so do keep an eye out for that!

