Holding the world number one position for 108 consecutive months from August 2006 to September 2015 and winning her first World Championship title at just 22 years old, Nicol David is, without question, an athlete in her own class. Now retired after gaining more than 80 pro titles, the squash icon spent the last year building up the Nicol David Organisation (NDO) alongside co-founder and CEO Mariana De Reyes, where they aim to empower girls and boys through sport and education with after-school programmes and tutoring. Her ultimate dream is to see children not just enjoy squash, but to learn and speak more through their confidence in knowing they can play the sport. Looking forward, Nicol hopes to expand NDO nationwide and have sports be more accessible to children, and to be an advocate for sport to enhance children’s development overall.