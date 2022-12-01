Phei Yong’s career is the very epitome of what it means to be multi hyphenated. Beginning as a radio DJ and then a YouTuber, the influencer, known for his ability to bring laughter and joy through his content, is also the founder of his very own clothing line, Step8ight. Launched in 2022, the brand offers contemporary and one-of-a-kind pieces that reflect his own philosophies. At only 28, the star is proof that good things do come to those who work hard.