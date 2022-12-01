The Dreamcatchers
The Rule Breakers
The Explorers
The Joy Sparkers
The Rocketeers

Phei
Yong

Content Creator and Founder of Step8ight

Phei Yong
 

Phei Yong’s career is the very epitome of what it means to be multi hyphenated. Beginning as a radio DJ and then a YouTuber, the influencer, known for his ability to bring laughter and joy through his content, is also the founder of his very own clothing line, Step8ight. Launched in 2022, the brand offers contemporary and one-of-a-kind pieces that reflect his own philosophies. At only 28, the star is proof that good things do come to those who work hard.

Meet
The Rocketeers
Alia Bastamam
Alia Bastamam
Fashion Designer
Awal Ashaari
Awal Ashaari
Actor
Christinna Kuan
Christinna Kuan
Founder of UFCO and Co-Founder of SIS
Deborah Henry
Deborah Henry
Founder of Fugee
The Dreamcatchers
The Rule Breakers
The Explorers
The Joy Sparkers
The Rocketeers