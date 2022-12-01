Sabahan artist Red Hong Yi is an integral figure in shaping the world of art in Malaysia. The artist uses unconventional art form to tap into her roots while breaking boundaries along the way. Among her most prominent works include creating a portrait of Jackie Chan out of 64,000 chopsticks, presenting “Teh Tarik Man” using 20,000 dyed teabags at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, and more recently, “Memebank”. The latter is Red’s tongue-in-cheek commentary on money. This December, the artist will also debut a new technique for an exhibition at the National Art Gallery.