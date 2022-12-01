Founded in 2013 right here in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Nerd Unit has been crucial to shaping the landscape around streetwear fashion. The man behind the brand — Ronald Chew — isn’t just a celebrated designer. Instead, he has also established brands such as ice cream parlour N.ice and Park-In, a restaurant-bar. Most recently, Ronald introduced Water The Plant, a feel-good clothing label created in collaboration with UK-based Smiley.