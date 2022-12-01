The Dreamcatchers
Ronald
Chew

Founder of Nerd Unit and Water The Plant

Ronald Chew
 

Founded in 2013 right here in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Nerd Unit has been crucial to shaping the landscape around streetwear fashion. The man behind the brand — Ronald Chew — isn’t just a celebrated designer. Instead, he has also established brands such as ice cream parlour N.ice and Park-In, a restaurant-bar. Most recently, Ronald introduced Water The Plant, a feel-good clothing label created in collaboration with UK-based Smiley.

