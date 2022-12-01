The Dreamcatchers
Scha
Alyahya

Actress

Scha Alyahya
 

Actress, style superstar, and entrepreneur Scha Alyahya first became a household name in Malaysia through Astro’s ‘Awan Dania’ which ran for three seasons from 2008 to 2010. She has since continued carving her own place in the entertainment industry as well as finding her style through fashion and beauty, even recently introducing her own perfume ‘Homage by Scha Al-Yahya’. Today, she is juggling between being a working mum and a full-time mum — a feat that teaches her a brand-new meaning of both success and the challenges that come with the public eye. Taking it one learning step at a time, Scha’s biggest dream looking forward is to see her children fulfilled.

