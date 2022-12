The 29-year-old Johor-born Syed Saddiq is the founder of the Malaysian United Democratic Alliance (MUDA). The Muar Member of Parliament was also the youngest Malaysian at 25 to hold a post in the Cabinet when he was appointed Minister of Youth and Sports — serving until 2020 in the position. Syed Saddiq has been crucial in the objective to lower the voting age from 21 to 18 via UNDI18.