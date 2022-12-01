With her name now synonymous with the modest fashion industry, Vivy Yusof is an entrepreneur at the forefront of Malaysian brands such as dUCk and LILIT. In 2022, the Rocketeer joined the Business of Fashion’s BoF 500, adding to her extensive set of achievements including the Forbes 30 Under 30 list. Over the past year, Vivy penned ‘The First Decade’, a book documenting the first ten years of her entrepreneurial journey. dUCk also helped raise RM5 million during the peak of the pandemic, distributing medical supplies and PPE suits in the time of need.hope to grow dUCk and LILIT. into global names in the modest fashion industry. Looking forward, Vivy hopes for her brands to be globally recognised and wishes to see modest fashion turn mainstream.