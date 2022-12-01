Malaysian actress Yeo Yann Yann is one that needs no introduction. She rose to fame through brilliant acting performances in shows such as ‘Singapore Dreaming’, ‘The Right Frequency’, ‘The Iron Lady’, ‘Wet Season’, and ‘The A-Go-Go Princess’. In May 2022, the veteran starred in ‘Modern Love Mumbai’ on Amazon Prime as Sui. The pioneering icon is also slated to appear in Disney+’s ‘American Born Chinese’ and Netflix’s ‘Havoc’ alongside Tom Hardy. Throughout her career, she has won a plethora of awards, including Best Actress at Golden Awards, Best Supporting Actress at the 50th Golden Horse Awards, and most recently, Best Actress at the 14th Asian Film Awards in 2020.