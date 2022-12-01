The Dreamcatchers
The Rule Breakers
The Explorers
The Joy Sparkers
The Rocketeers

Yuna

Musician

Yuna
 

Kedah-born singer and songwriter Yuna is among Malaysia’s most celebrated musicians. Known for her
Pop and R&B music styles, the artist has released four international albums so far — starting with the self-titled ‘Yuna’ in 2012. In 2022, she has announced that she will be dropping ‘Y5’, under Independent Co and Yuna Room Records. The album comprises five different drops spread throughout the year (Y1, Y2, Y3, Y4, and Y5) that will eventually culminate as one complete collection of songs.

Meet
The Rocketeers
Alia Bastamam
Alia Bastamam
Fashion Designer
Awal Ashaari
Awal Ashaari
Actor
Christinna Kuan
Christinna Kuan
Founder of UFCO and Co-Founder of SIS
Deborah Henry
Deborah Henry
Founder of Fugee
The Dreamcatchers
The Rule Breakers
The Explorers
The Joy Sparkers
The Rocketeers