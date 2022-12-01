Kedah-born singer and songwriter Yuna is among Malaysia’s most celebrated musicians. Known for her

Pop and R&B music styles, the artist has released four international albums so far — starting with the self-titled ‘Yuna’ in 2012. In 2022, she has announced that she will be dropping ‘Y5’, under Independent Co and Yuna Room Records. The album comprises five different drops spread throughout the year (Y1, Y2, Y3, Y4, and Y5) that will eventually culminate as one complete collection of songs.