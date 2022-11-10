Singer and songwriter Aina Abdul is vocal juggernaut. From 2015’s ‘Ini Yang Kau Mahu’ to this year’s ‘Terus Hidup’, the artist has continued to showcase her musical prowess on and off stage. In 2022, she held a solo concert at Istana Budaya, the second solo outing of her career so far. Her achievements this year also include appearing on the billboard of Times Square in New York as part of Spotify’s EQUAL campaign. Without a doubt, there’s more to look forward to from Aina Abdul.