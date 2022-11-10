The Dreamcatchers
Alicia
Amin

Model and Actor

Alicia Amin
 

Johor-born Alicia Amin caught everyone’s attention this year when she executed a one-woman protest calling for models to be paid during KL Fashion Week. The model, more than just her looks, has long been known for her unwavering courage to speak up whenever necessary. When she’s not rocking the most stylish ensembles, Alicia can be seen in a myriad of acting projects — just like the recent horror film, ‘Rasuk’, in which she plays Fiza.

