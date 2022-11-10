22-year-old musician Bunga might still be new to the industry but the rapper already has an impressive list of accomplishments. The young Perak-born rapper is known for hits like ‘Intan Payung’, which she performed with legendary singer Noraniza Idris at Anugerah Juara Lagu 36, and ‘Belai’ with Amsyar Lee that reached 7.7 million views on YouTube. She recently collaborated with Pink Sweat$’s on a remix of ‘I Feel Good’. Bunga credits performing at this year’s Borneo Jazz Fest in Miri as a milestone, with the appearance being her first ever music festival performance.