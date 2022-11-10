The Dreamcatchers
The Rule Breakers
The Explorers
The Joy Sparkers
The Rocketeers

Carlos
Khu

Drag Performer and Photographer

Carlos Khu
 

When Carlos isn’t spreading positivity and breaking down barriers as Kumela Kumslut, the Malaysian enigma is doing that through photography with Khu Studio. The creative is a crucial part of the local drag scene and isn’t one to back down from the right to authenticity. From appearing in Dato Seri Vida’s music video for ‘Muah Muah Raya’ to walking for Melinda Looi’s Couture 2023 show, Carlos is proof that being real is the way forward.

Meet
The Rule Breakers
Jaemy C
Jaemy Choong
Visual Artist
Aina Abdul
Aina Abdul
Singer Songwriter
Alicia Amin
Alicia Amin
Model and Actor
Brian See
Brian See
Fashion Influencer
The Dreamcatchers
The Rule Breakers
The Explorers
The Joy Sparkers
The Rocketeers