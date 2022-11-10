Carlos Khu

When Carlos isn’t spreading positivity and breaking down barriers as Kumela Kumslut, the Malaysian enigma is doing that through photography with Khu Studio. The creative is a crucial part of the local drag scene and isn’t one to back down from the right to authenticity. From appearing in Dato Seri Vida’s music video for ‘Muah Muah Raya’ to walking for Melinda Looi’s Couture 2023 show, Carlos is proof that being real is the way forward.