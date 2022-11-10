Negeri Sembilan-born Hael Husaini is a multi-faceted artist, making his mark in music, fashion, and beyond. Known for hits such as ‘Haram’, ‘Jampi’, ‘Terlanjur Cinta’, and ‘Hajat’, the local talent — who won awards at Anugerah Juara Lagu in 2017 and 2018 — is also a fashion chameleon. Unafraid to break fashion norms, Hael takes being bold to a whole new level. This year, he is slated to host a solo concert in Kuala Lumpur to mark 15 years in the industry. Hael was also announced as Onitsuka Tiger’s first official brand partner in Malaysia earlier this year.