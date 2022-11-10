follow our daily snapshots at @lifestyleasiakl
Hael
Husaini
Negeri Sembilan-born Hael Husaini is a multi-faceted artist, making his mark in music, fashion, and beyond. Known for hits such as ‘Haram’, ‘Jampi’, ‘Terlanjur Cinta’, and ‘Hajat’, the local talent — who won awards at Anugerah Juara Lagu in 2017 and 2018 — is also a fashion chameleon. Unafraid to break fashion norms, Hael takes being bold to a whole new level. This year, he is slated to host a solo concert in Kuala Lumpur to mark 15 years in the industry. Hael was also announced as Onitsuka Tiger’s first official brand partner in Malaysia earlier this year.
The Rule Breakers