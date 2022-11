Hakken is as mysterious as it gets. The Malaysian cosplay royalty’s characters are often editorialised flawlessly. Hakken’s year has been nothing short of eventful. Whether it’s Loid Forger, Zhongli from Genshin Impact, or Gojo Satoru, the cosplayer puts pure passion into the portrayal of the characters. 2022 also saw Hakken signed for Tier One Entertainment.