Jaemy
Choong

Visual Artist

Jaemy Choong
 

Known as the artist behind the artwork at Adidas’ flagship store in Kuala Lumpur, Jaemy Choong — who describes himself as a multi-method artist — is a creative maestro. He also speaks up about his personal experience with cyberbullying with the ‘HATERS MADE ME DO IT’ project where he turns the online attacks into random satire art. The 37-year-old local talent isn’t one to shy away from trying different art forms and this year, he was among the jury members for One Asia Creative Awards.

Aina Abdul
Singer Songwriter
Alicia Amin
Model and Actor
Brian See
Fashion Influencer
Bunga
Singer and Rapper
