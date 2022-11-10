Think of viral moments in Malaysia and Kel Wen comes to mind. The founder and designer of Behati knows what it takes to take things to the next level, which he does through the eccentric clothes that he wears and via his designs. Kel Wen had a hectic and bustling 2022 — from directing, producing, and creating the outfits for Dato Seri Vida’s ‘Ku Ikhlaskan’ to creating the now iconic black rose ensemble for Aina Abdul. He also unveiled a whole new collection during KL Fashion Week this year.