Kenji Chai’s relentless journey sees him going from a graphic designer to graffiti artist and muralist. His cheeky turquoise dog, Chaigo, has become Kenji’s tag — his “eyes” on the street. In 2022, Kenji’s adventure continues with more eclectic projects, indoors and outdoors. The artist has also collaborated with various brands, including his redesign of the ASICS GEL-1130 shoes inspired from an army camouflage that is signature to his alter ego.