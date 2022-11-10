Kittie Yiyi, founder of two-self titled brands — one for fashion and the other in beauty, is the walking embodiment of what it means to be confident in life and professionally. Since launching her clothing label in 2014, the fashion designer and content creator hasn’t stopped forging ahead with her whimsical message of empowerment. In 2022, Kittie Yiyi restructured her eponymous fashion brand, giving it a rejuvenated look and spirit. She also recently launched ‘Rent with Kittie’, a dress renting service by the designer for any special occasions.