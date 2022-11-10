The Dreamcatchers
The Rule Breakers
The Explorers
The Joy Sparkers
The Rocketeers

Kittie
Yiyi

Fashion Designer and Founder of KittieYiyi Collection

Kittie Yiyi
 

Kittie Yiyi, founder of two-self titled brands — one for fashion and the other in beauty, is the walking embodiment of what it means to be confident in life and professionally. Since launching her clothing label in 2014, the fashion designer and content creator hasn’t stopped forging ahead with her whimsical message of empowerment. In 2022, Kittie Yiyi restructured her eponymous fashion brand, giving it a rejuvenated look and spirit. She also recently launched ‘Rent with Kittie’, a dress renting service by the designer for any special occasions.

Meet
The Rule Breakers
Jaemy C
Jaemy Choong
Visual Artist
Aina Abdul
Aina Abdul
Singer Songwriter
Alicia Amin
Alicia Amin
Model and Actor
Brian See
Brian See
Fashion Influencer
The Dreamcatchers
The Rule Breakers
The Explorers
The Joy Sparkers
The Rocketeers