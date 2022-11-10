If you’re familiar with the global and local fashion scene, you’d know all about Moto Guo and the label’s unique aesthetics. Even if you’re not, you might have heard that Moto Guo’s very own Kinder Eng and Jay Perry Ang are placed in the 2022 Forbes Asia 30 Under 30 list. Rounding up the Motoguo team is Moto Guo himself, the designer the brand is named after. From having its design appear on ‘Euphoria’ to being the first Southeast Asian shortlisted for the LVMH Prize in 2016, this Malaysian entity sure has put Malaysia on the map.