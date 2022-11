Fashion icon Nazreem Musa is the very embodiment of gender fluidity — as portrayed and showcased through his creative and bold style. Among his highlights in 2022 include appearing on his first cover as a duo with Daiyan Trisha for Lifestyle Asia KL to opening the Melinda Looi Couture 2023 show in October. Through Nazreem’s daring looks, he continues to be the talk of the town.