Malaysian artist SYA, included in the 2022 Forbes Asia 30 Under 30 list, is a rule breaker in more ways than one. She’s the first female rapper of Def Jam SEA and with her track ‘PrettyGirlBop’, SYA expresses her thoughts on misogyny and the patriarchy. Most recently, the artist unveiled ‘MADAME’, her second single — a sign of more to come from the exciting star.