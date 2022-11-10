At only 24 years old, Yonnyboii already has an impressive list of achievements in his arsenal. The rapper first rose to fame in 2019 via ‘Takut’, a single he performed with Caprice. In 2022, his album ‘Yonny (Deluxe Version)’ took home the award for Best Album at the 23rd Anugerah Industri Muzik. Keeping the momentum going, Yonnyboii has continued to release more songs — including ‘Kecewa’ and ‘Take Me Back’ with Zack Tabudlo.