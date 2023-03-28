Amelia Henderson brings disco to Bonia for Raya 2023

Amelia Henderson collaborates with Bonia for a retro Raya collection this year.

Raya is fast approaching and if you’re already looking for the best pieces to rock during the festive seasons, here’s one to consider. The Bonia x Amelia collection — a collaboration with actress Amelia Henderson — is giving us all the eye catching pieces we need. With the latest collection, the luxury lifestyle brand takes inspiration from the past and explores the joy of retro nostalgia.

Bonia is on a roll with its releases and they don’t seem to be stopping any time soon. The latest partnership sees the brand’s artistic vision combine with the creative flair of Amelia Henderson. The versatile Bonia x Amelia ensemble comprises everything from bags and footwear to ready-to-wear. The pieces are available in three hues which are all closely affiliated with the acclaimed star.

Bonia and Amelia reintroduces old staples and we sure are obsessed! Square toed heels, metallic leather and petite bags; what’s not to love? The collection debuts two new additions to Bonia’s bag range, the Amelia Petite Sling bag and Amelia Shoulder Bag. What other occasion would give you the leeway to flaunt a new bag? Designed to be chic yet functional, the bags are Raya must-haves!

“Working with Bonia for Raya has been a dream come true,” Amelia Henderson says. “I’ve always been such a fan of the brand and to collaborate on a collection that resonates with me is super special. I hope fans will love these diverse pieces as much as I do!”

The Bonia x Amelia collection is now available at Bonia boutiques and online.

(All images by Bonia)