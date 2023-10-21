Discover these 7 golf fashion brands to swing in style at your next tee-off

In the world of sports, where style often takes a backswing to functionality, golf has long been associated with a wardrobe that’s clung stubbornly to the past. While tennis had its signature crisp whites and pleated skirts, golf’s fashion landscape seemed trapped in a sea of beige argyle socks and monotone polos. But with a growing population of golfers in recent years, a new set of stylish golf fashion brands have finally emerged.

Today, labels like Tory Burch, Malbon, Jofit, and G/Fore, have infused the sport’s sartorial heritage with a modern twist. With innovative game-friendly materials, fashion-forward cuts, and eclectic prints, these brands are redefining golf fashion and proving that tee-offs can be the hole-in-one for the style-conscious player.

In a world where appearances matter, the course has become yet another place to showcase your fashion credentials, and a new generation of brands are rising to the occasion. In this evolution, fashion hasn’t just been about the aesthetics but about embracing a broader and more inclusive vision of the sport. The apparel landscape is as robust as the players themselves, with brands becoming cognisant of the purchasing power within the golf industry.

Collaborations and limited-edition drops — a phenomenon seen more widely in more hyped sectors like sneakers and clothing have permeated the sport. With golf no longer restricted to the rich and quiet luxury-driven, the demand for stylish and contemporary golf clothing has never been greater. In this guide, we introduce you to a range of fashion brands that are changing the golf landscape. And more designers are headed in this direction. Case in point: Fendi released a golf capsule collection on October 17 featuring items like a reversible hooded rain jacket, relaxed Bermuda shorts, and the quintessential polo shirt in different colourways and they’re almost runway-worthy

Stylish golf fashion brands to shop today

1. G/Fore

Founded in 2011 by Mossimo Giannulli, G/Fore has been one of the more noteworthy disruptors in the golfing space. A brand at the intersection of high fashion and golf, G/Fore has been on a mission to reshape the style landscape with its avant-garde designs. What began with premium golf gloves in striking colours has today evolved into a comprehensive range of golf shoes, accessories, and apparel for both men and women. Renowned for its bold colour palettes, contemporary designs, and runway-worthy campaigns, the brand challenges traditional golf clothing and aims to inspire the style-conscious. While the brand had been making waves since its inception, in 2018, luxury apparel brand Peter Millar acquired the LA-based company.

The partnership with Millar began as a collaboration on a co-branded golf shoe — the brainchild of Giannulli and Peter Millar CEO Scott Mahoney. The shoe was an immediate hit at the 2017 PGA Show, and brought together the unlikely but intriguing pair of two distinctive brands. The decision for Peter Millar to acquire G/Fore was the organic culmination of ongoing interactions between the two companies.”Our intent is to let Giannulli express his creative genius for design, branding, and marketing while we build a solid foundation for the business with our back-end expertise. He has the rare combination of experience, design vision and name recognition that will enable us to take this brand worldwide,” Mahoney said at the time to The Fashion Network.

Check out the brand here.

2. Malbon Golf

Enter Malbon Golf, a California-based brand with a fresh take on golf fashion, and founded in 2017 by the dynamic duo, Stephen and Erica Malbon. Unlike typical golf attire that often feels like a walking billboard for equipment companies, Malbon Golf stands out by crafting effortlessly cool clothing that just so happens to be designed for golfers. The collection encompasses a core range of country-club-appropriate essentials, including stylish polo shirts, trousers, caps, and quarter-zip pullovers. However, Malbon Golf isn’t just about the established players but attempts to induct even Gen-Zs into its fold — referring to product releases as “drops,” featuring logo hoodies, and enlisting influencers as models in its lookbook.

What sets Malbon Golf apart as a golf clothing brand is its marriage of simplicity and streetwear. The brand’s cursive logo — understated yet iconic — allows its standout pieces to shine, such as the elastic-waist pants or the collection of polo shirts in classic shades like navy blue, burgundy, and black. And for a nod to street style, they offer bold camo bucket hats reminiscent of a Caddyshack-era Bill Murray. At a time when some still wear their golf gear to dinner, Malbon creates versatile products that effortlessly go from the greens to the garden-view restaurant in no time.

In a significant move for the brand, 2022 saw Malbon Golf teaming up with Wheels Up, renowned for offering a private-members’-club experience in the skies. This partnership marked one of Wheels Up’s initial ventures into the world of fashion, showcasing their shared values with Malbon. Stephen Malbon in an interview with Forbes underscored the collaboration’s essence, stating, “The way we approach golf is the same way Wheels Up approaches the aviation industry in terms of reimagining a new way to do things. Our collaboration is for people who love golf and travel, delivering premium pieces with details always ready for the next round.”

Check out the brand here.

3. J.Lindeberg

The bodacious styles of Viktor Hovland at the 2023 PGA Tour might’ve incited an internet-wide hunt for outfit credentials but they definitely put J. Lindeberg on the map. Bold prints take centre stage — an unusual quirk for the golfing world, which so often favours muted tones and traditional tartans. The Swedish brand seamlessly blends futuristic designs with sportswear functionality, elevating golf fashion with each swing. As Hovland himself puts it, “J. Lindeberg gives me this stuff and pays me to wear it, so I just show up and wear what they want me to wear.” From shoes and golf bags to functional polos, everything here has been crafted to assist the player.

In 2022, J. Lindeberg launched a golf collection in collaboration with Nelly Korda, the 24-year-old golf champion and number-one player in the world rankings. The collection was inspired by Korda’s personal style, reimagined and reengineered on and off the course. The 17-piece collection included long-sleeved mock neck sweaters, golf dresses, and other eclectic pieces that are irreplaceable in the wardrobes of logo-loving golfers. This year has seen a more meteoric rise in terms of popularity with the brand’s first Harrod’s pop-up over the summer and a brand new store in Copenhagen.

Check out the brand here.

4. Jofit

Joanne Cloak embarked on her journey with Jofit, a golf clothing company, driven by a mission to instil confidence in women both on and off the golf course. Her vision was twofold: To create impeccably fitting golf attire tailored to the needs of every female golfer and to make a lasting impact in a sport historically dominated by men. Undeterred by the warnings of colleagues and friends regarding the challenges of the apparel industry, Cloak fearlessly established a golf brand that encourages women to shatter the boundaries of the game through vibrant and spirited designs.

At the heart of the Jofit difference lies a deliberate focus on fit. Each top, shirt, and trouser is ingeniously designed to conceal any imperfections, ensuring a seamless appearance. The colourful patterns and rich palettes lend the pieces a much-needed dopamine kick. For the brand, functionality is at its core with dresses featuring form-fitting back darts, and tops meticulously crafted to eliminate “sleeveage.”

Check out the brand here.

5. Foray Golf

Prior to starting Foray Golf, founder Megan LaMothe was previously associated with L Brands for six years where she led Victoria’s Secret sport and Henri Bendel sub-brands. Hailing from the world of lingerie brought to light an obsession for fit and comfort that became integral to the brand. As a first-generation golfer, her personal disappointment with the quality of available women’s golfwear inspired her to create the game-changing line.

Foray Golf’s initial assortment included sleeveless polos, skirts, and shorts – the staples of women’s golf fashion. Yet, with time, the brand went beyond the conventional — introducing modern pieces like bodysuits and rompers. Designed to “not be your mother’s golf clothes,” Foray Golf brings fashion-forward performance wear to the fairways. The pieces aren’t just about aesthetics; it’s a fusion of fashion and functionality. With technical fabrics like four-way stretch jerseys and moisture-wicking materials, the garments are engineered for peak on-ground performance. Innovative design elements such as channeled gussets and silicon grippers ensure that your clothing stays in place throughout your golf game.

The brand embraces limited edition production, with a keen focus on exclusivity. Only a limited number of each piece is made, ensuring you stand out on the course.

Check out the brand here.

6. Tory Burch

A brand for the quiet luxury aficionados, Tory Burch’s golf capsule may be limited in pieces but maxes out in terms of style. Jacquard cardigans and knitted skirts for women and deliciously printed polo shirts for men form the blueprint of the collection which also sees the more conventional pleated dresses, twill skirts, and checkered trousers.

While the company was started in 2004 against the ever-changing landscape of New York’s fashion industry, Tory Burch was estimated at an evaluation of USD 1 billion in 2013. However, in recent years, the brand has ascended to a USD 1. 1 billion evaluation and even includes an activewear line marketed toward the world’s luxury-loving ladies.

Check out the brand here.

7. Fendi Golf

Reimagining the classic golf attire, Fendi just introduced a statement fusion of beige and navy blue hues in their latest golf wear collection. This exclusive capsule showcases short-sleeved polo shirts embellished with discreet FF logo detailing on the collars. Complementing these stylish tops are blue and beige cotton Bermuda shorts, harmoniously paired with a knitted gilet featuring vertical jacquard FF bands.

Fendi’s golf attire effortlessly elevates the sartorial standards at any country club, perfectly balancing sophistication and performance. In addition to aesthetics, functionality remains paramount for Fendi, evident in their midnight blue reversible hooded rain jacket, catering to golf enthusiasts willing to brave any weather conditions. Even their accessories — Callaway golf balls, and club covers in white shearling with the yellow FF logo intarsia—elevate the golfing experience, luxuriously.

Check out the capsule here.

