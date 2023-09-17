Here are the top luxury sneakers with the highest resale value in 2023

Sneaker-geeks, 2023 has a lot in store for you! The sneaker resale market is booming and for those looking to make some profit on their favourite kicks – the time couldn’t be better. Buying and reselling sought-after and limited-edition pieces will surely mint you impressive sums because sneaker values continue to skyrocket. Brimming with hot releases offering crazy collaborations and colourways, the sneaker space has seen some berzerk rise in prices. If you’re looking to pick a pair for yourself or resell, we’ve rounded up the top luxury sneakers with the highest resale value in 2023.
From classic silhouettes like the Nike Air Max 90 to startling new drops like Tiffany & Co. x Air Force 1, the hottest picks of the year can be worth hundreds or thousands of dollars if the colour and size are right. Sneakers are lucrative assets, simply because their supply decreases over time and creates a rarity which results in increasing prices as time goes by.
According to the New York Post, the sneaker market could be as high as USD 30 billion by 2030. Classics have remained strong contenders in the sneaker marketplace, with bigger sizes luring more people and hence clinching more prices. Keep reading to know which luxury sneakers are firing up the scene this year!
Jump To / Table of Contents
When Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 Low ‘Olive’ dropped in April this year, it sold out in no time and rightly so. I mean, the premium silhouette’s legacy since its 2019 debut has been exceptional and I’m sure it sits atop the personal collection of many of you. Boasting stunning white leather and black nubuck on the upper, Travis Scott’s signature ‘Cactus Jack’ branding and a pre-yellowed appearance of the midsole adds to the overall vintage feel. These sneakers are a thing of beauty.
Retail price: USD 150
Maximum resale price: USD 900+
(Image credit: Nike)
An all-black, mostly suede Air Force 1 with a gorgeous Tiffany Blue swoosh, sterling silver heel tabs and Tiffany brand sewn onto the tongue tag – the Tiffany & Co. x Air Force 1 is the real deal of 2023. From LeBron James to BTS members like J-Hope and RM, many notable celebrities have sported the exquisite offering which dropped in March 2023.
Sneakerheads and fans alike have been in a frenzy, dubbing it as ‘A Legendary Pair’. The two corporate juggernauts make quite an effective marketing buzz, and its hype is majorly what leads to overwhelming sales. With this offering, Nike aimed to bridge the gap between basketball and street style, and it’s safe to say that they did so effortlessly.
Retail price: USD 400
Maximum resale price: USD 1,000 +
(Image credit: Nike)
If you’re looking for a ‘flex-worthy’ pair of sneakers that’ll grab everyone’s attention, ‘Air Jordan 4 Retro Thunder’ has to be your pick. Released in May 2023, the black and yellow fan-favourite didn’t last long for men’s sizes after hitting the shelves. The 2023 edition brings back the iconic colourway originally released in 2006, flaunting a quirky splash of yellow on the moulded eyelets, quarter panel, and lower tongue. The black netting and Jumpman branding give it further depth.
So, if you missed out on these holy grails in the last decade, now’s the time to cop them!
Retail price: USD 210
Maximum resale price: USD 600+
(Image credit: Nike)
The sneakers, which first came out in 1988 when Michael Jordan was in his prime in the NBA, finally got a rerelease this year. Channelling a retro, nostalgic vibe, the sneakers feature a solid white leather upper with a hint of yellow on the midsole, eyelets and backtab, and a fake cracking for effect.
Taking from the OG pair, this shoe brings back the Nike Air logo at the heel and the elephant print, with splashes of red coming through the Jumpman symbol on the tongue and the primary lace holes. If you’ve followed and collected Michael Jordan’s classic silhouettes over the decades, you have to try your luck and grab this pair.
Retail price: USD 210
Maximum resale price: USD 500+
(Image credit: Nike)
When it comes to sneakers, especially Jordans, the sky-blue colourway is always a steal. The Air Jordan 1 High University Blue were released as a homage to Michael Jordan’s UNC alma mater, with the first UNC-inspired Jordan 1 dating back to 1895 when the Jordan 1 first debuted.
The recent iteration comes in the classic colour-blocking scheme, displaying a stunning blue leather on the ankle, heel, toe and outsole. Adding contrast is the black on the Swoosh and collar as well as the white on the quarter panel, midsole, tongue and toe box. If you want modern kicks that keep alive the classic Jordan legacy, these babies are for you!
Retail price: USD 170
Maximum resale price: USD 400+
(Image credit: Nike)
A-Ma Maniére, a regular Jordan brand collaborator, joined forces in 2022 to create the Air Jordan 4 A Ma Maniére. The violet ore upper, complemented with colour-matched laces, gives the sneakers a royal vibe. The sleek metallic pins, mesh detailing and quilted interior scream luxury. It’s the perfect example of when ‘street culture meets royalty’ and is sure to elevate your fashion game.
Retail price: USD 225
Maximum resale price: USD 500+
(Image credit: Nike)
Nike and Mexican beverage company Jarritos dropped the limited-edition sneakers in orange, green, and white laces. Flaunting crisp white leather, Jarritos-inspired Nike SB logos, vibrant orange suede underlays and a whole pop of colour inspired by the popular Mexican soda brand, this Jarritos x Nike drop is one of the best Nike Dunks ever!
You’ll also find the Jarritos logo embroidered in green and orange on the lateral heel, while the mismatched heel tags are adorned with ‘Nike’ and ‘Jarritos’ on the left and right shoe respectively. You surely don’t want to miss this eccentric pair.
Retail price: USD 130
Maximum resale price: USD 650+
(Image credit: Nike)
In their new collaboration, Kith and Asics dropped a lightweight, summer-ready sneaker that rides high on comfort. The off-white mesh is contrasted by the dark green side stripes and metallic silver synthetic leather overlays. It boasts a technology Gel to ensure optimal comfort, while the ASICS logo branding on the tongue completes the classic design.
Retail price: USD 110
Maximum resale price: USD 500+
(Image credit: kith)
Which of these luxury sneakers have caught your fancy?
(Hero and Feature image credit: jumpman23/ Instagram)
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
- What are the best shoes to resell in 2023?
Air Jordan 4 Retro Thunder, Tiffany & Co. x Air Force 1 and Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 Low Olive are some of the best shoes to resell in 2023.
- What is the most popular shoe in 2023?
Air Jordan 3, Yeezy 350 Boost V2 and Air Jordan 1 Retro High OG are some of the most popular sneakers of 2023.
- What shoes should I invest in 2023?
Air Jordan 4 Retro Thunder, Tiffany & Co. x Air Force 1, Air Jordan 3 White Cement Reimagined and Air Jordan 1 High University Blue are some of the sneakers worth investing in this year.