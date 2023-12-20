Farfetch sold to South Korean e-commerce giant Coupang

Farfetch, which has been on the verge of bankruptcy for the last few months, has found its white knight in South Korean company Coupang which has stepped in to acquire the luxury e-commerce platform through a loan of $500 million USD. The deal will give Coupang, nicknamed the “Amazon of Asia,” ownership of the business and assets of Farfetch Holdings.

Founded in 2010 by Bom Kim, Coupang is the largest online marketplace in South Korea, which currently has the world’s highest per-capita spending on personal luxury goods. Beyond its headquarters in Seoul, Coupang has established offices in Shanghai, Beijing, Shenzhen, Hong Kong, Mountain View, Seattle, Riverside, Taipei, Bengaluru, and Singapore. Its wide range of products and services include groceries, home goods, apparel, beauty products, electronics, and video streaming.

“Coupang’s proven track record and deep experience in revolutionising commerce will enable us to deliver exceptional service for our brand and boutique partners, as well as for our millions of customers around the world,” said Farfetch founder and chief executive José Neves who will remain at the company in an unspecified position following the acquisition.

Following news of the acquisition, Richemont announced that Farfetch will no longer be buying its 47.5 percent stake in Net-a-Porter. Time will tell whether the acquisition will prove to be fruitful as Coupang looks to leverage its operational and marketing savvy to fix Farfetch’s existing problems and revolutionise the business to capitalise on the $400 billion global personal luxury goods segment. What will come of Farfetch’s numerous assets including Browns, Stadium Goods, and New Guards Group which owns 10 international luxury brands including Off-White c/o Virgil Abloh, Palm Angels, Heron Preston, Kirin by Peggy Gou, Opening Ceremony, and AMBUSH has yet to be laid out.

“Farfetch is a landmark of the luxury landscape and has been a transformative force in demonstrating that online luxury is the future of luxury retail,” said Bom Kim, Founder & CEO of Coupang in a press release. “Farfetch will rededicate itself to providing the most elevated experience for the world’s most exclusive brands, while pursuing steady and thoughtful growth as a private company. We also see tremendous opportunities to redefine the customer experience for luxury clients everywhere.”

Global investment firm Greenoaks acts as Coupang’s investment partner in the acquisition, bringing its financial expertise to the transaction. More details can be found on Coupang’s Investor Relations website.

(Photo Credits: New York Stock Exchange)