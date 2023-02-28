Fashion Obsessions: Latest updates from New Balance X Miu Miu, Longchamp and more

No time to catch up? Read along as we’ll give you an update on all the latest fashion news in February 2023.

News from the fashion world this February 2023

Uniqlo

Uniqlo embodies Parisian style in its upcoming launch of the UNIQLO/INES DE LA FRESSANGE 2023 Spring/Summer collection. Incorporating India’s natural hues with French elegance and vitality, the collection immerses wearers in new beginnings and growth of spring and summer. What to expect? Light and comfortable fabric derived from nature, like cotton linen blend jackets. This collection also plays with vibrant colours and patterns, from soft shades like sky blue and subtle pinks to flower prints. Launching on Friday, 10 March, catch the collection in stores and on the Uniqlo website.

Pandora

Finding a gift for your Marvel-obsessed friend? Look no further! Pandora brings action into style in its new collaboration with the house of heroes. Inspired by the Guardians of the Galaxy, Pandora presents a new collection filled with characters that will capture the hearts of fans. Ensuring styles that will satisfy fans of Marvel x Pandora, the collection consists of five charms and one ring inspired by unexpected heroes, friends and fun.

Tiffany & Co.

The iconic Bird on a Rock Brooch by Jean Schlumberger reimagined. Tiffany & Co. unveils an exclusive high jewellery collection – Bird on a Pearl. The iconic brooch first created by Jean Schlumberger in 1965, evolves into a suite of exquisite creations with the world’s rarest natural saltwater pearls. Remarkable baroque, button, and near-round pearls give a new life to the iconic piece. A pendant, earrings and rings are set with rare natural saltwater dark grey, grey, light cream, subtle pinkish, brown and white pearls – a subtle reminisce to Jean Schlumberger’s aesthetic. The collection’s crowned masterpiece is a three-strand necklace of graduated natural saltwater white cream pearls of over 316 total carats. The suite will debut at an exclusive Tiffany & Co. event in Doha, Qatar this month.

Loewe

Playing a game of reality versus illusion, Loewe SS23 women’s campaign reflects on posing in acting and impersonating, bringing garments and accessories to life. The campaign shoot features Loewe Global Brand Ambassador Taylor Russell as she uses body gestures to bring out the concept of body language to promote the coveted designs. Loewe speaks through its expert craftsmanship featuring the Paseo Bag, the Wave mask sunglasses, the COMIC foam Shoe, Goya Puffer pleated bag and the Goya Puffer bag. Fun fact: One of the campaign shots used a cut-out of Taylor Russell. Can you differentiate between reality and illusion?

Longchamp

Longchamp welcomes spring and summer with the Box-Trot. This cross-body bag eludes elegance and Parisian vibes with its bohemian looks, taking up this season’s theme – Glamping. Its sleek, structured lines and smooth, subtly patinated calf leather highlight Longchamp’s artisanal savoir-faire and define it as the ideal everyday bag. The designs offer sweet shades of candy and lemon adorned with a tonal racehorse medallion, while the orange version is complemented by the same emblem but in gold. Whether you’re going for a tropical holiday, dancing under the stars, or on a casual brunch date, trust that this versatile Box-Trot will be your designated companion.

TUMI

TUMI introduces its latest global campaign titled “Unpack Tomorrow”. The campaign illustrates the importance of reliable travel products in a mysterious and unpredictable world. TUMI presents a stylish yet improved Alpha Bravo range for the latest season with new colourways that stay true to the collection’s utilitarian roots and military-inspired heritage. The debut of this collection also showcases stars from various fields, from actress- singer-and- songwriter Richarlison de Andrade and McLaren Formula 1 driver Lando Norris to renowned footballer Son Heung-min.

New Balance X Miu Miu

Continuing the conversation between fashion and function, the New Balance X Miu Miu logo has made another glamorous comeback following their first collaboration on the Paris Spring/Summer 2022 runway in Paris. The powerhouses have joined hands to release three new iterations of the iconic 574 sneakers for Spring/Summer 2023. The signature 574 sneakers are crafted in fringed blue and marble-effect cognac denim with blanched white leather. The collaboration upholds the New Balance heritage while effortlessly merging with the Miu Miu handwriting. The sneakers will be available from the end of February in stores worldwide and online

Michael Kors

Michael Kors and Michael Kors men are jet-set and ready to announce the release of the Spring/Summer 2023 ad campaign. Starring style icon Bella Hadid, Felice Van Noordhoff, Sacha Quenby, He Cong, Jill Kortleve, Alton Mason, Baptiste Radufe and Parker Van Noord, the team flies to Los Angeles to enjoy the life of luxury. Spring 2023 showcases sun-kissed glamour with a fresh balance of structure and sleekness. Elevated separates redefine the idea of everyday cool with tailored lightweight outerwear layers, allowing the perfect transition into warmer temperatures. A palette of chic neutrals are integrated with pops of optic orange and shades of blue that goes well with everything from sharp blazers to cut-out dresses.

(Hero and featured image credit: Longchamp)