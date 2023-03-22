Fashion obsessions: Latest updates from Kate Spade, ASICS and more

Making sure that you’re never missing out on all things fashion when you’re with us! Here are the latest fashion updates for March.

Wondering what’s new this time? You might want to check out the adorable PUMA collaboration with the “guy” who lives in a pineapple under the sea — SpongeBob. Next, one of the most anticipated eyewear collaborations, Maison Margiela x Gentle Monster, is back with a new collection this year. Disney fans are in luck as Pandora continues its collaboration with the brand, releasing charms of iconic characters, Minnie Mouse and Cinderella. This Spring, Kate Spade New York celebrates the beauty of diversity and unpredictability with seven Malaysian queens from various fields. Craving for more fashion updates? Keep browsing for all the details.

More fashion updates for March

ASICS unveils the Nagino collection

Designed for women by women, ASICS Nagino is purposefully crafted to inspire body confidence, encouraging women to take a break from their everyday hustle and bustle. ‘NAGINO’, combines two Japanese characters — 凪 (NAGI) which refers to the calmness of the sea and describes the emotional state of calmness and stability, as well as 乃 (NO) which indicates individuality. In conjunction with the launch, ASICS invites everyone around the world to take part in the ‘When She Moves, She Breathes’ Challenge. Happening from 13 March to 30 March on the Runkeeper™ App, you can uncover how #NothingFeelsBetter than moving with ASICS.

This collection works around soft colours while combining functional performance features with soft materials to provide ultimate comfort. Ranging from RM129 to RM699, the collection is available beginning March 2023 in ASICS stores.

Meet Michael Kors’ Astor bag

Michael Kors announces the comeback of an iconic heritage handbag — the Astor. The Astor was first introduced in 2004 as an homage to the Astor Place in New York City, home to legendary restaurant Indochine and The Public Theater. “The Astor bag itself will be turning 20 very soon. And the sporty glamour that exemplified the early Aughties seems incredibly relevant to the way we are all living and dressing today,” Michael Kors says.

The bag is a perfect mixture of uptown and downtown chic with clean lines. In addition, the luxe leather craftsmanship paired with distinctive stud hardware also makes the item a timeless and covetable handbag for all city girls.

The PUMA x Spongebob collaboration is here

PUMA has collaborated with a beloved Nickelodeon character, SpongeBob SquarePants! Expect a playful ensemble with floral prints and summery tones. If you’re lucky, you can also get your hands on selected pieces from the collection featuring Spongebob on a jellyfishing adventure with Patrick. The PUMA x SpongeBob collection is available for both kids and adults, including PUMA sneakers designed to pay homage to the popular characters. Footwear highlights include the Suede, Slipstream, RS-Slide, Future Rider, and others that are designed with quirky SpongeBob and Patrick detailings. Catch the collection in select PUMA Stores and online retailers from 17 March. Products are priced from RM99 to RM649.

Shawn Mendes and Tommy Hilfiger release Classics Reborn collection

Tommy Hilfiger presents a capsule collection and campaign with Canadian singer-songwriter Shawn Mendes. Launching on 15 March, the Tommy X Shawn Classics Reborn collection gives a fresh breath of life to timeless classics with sustainability at heart. The campaign is joined by the singer’s friends, family, advocates for sustainability and next-generation creatives like his sister, singer-songwriter Aaliyah Mendes, close friend Jon Vinyl, designer Czarina Kwong and many more.

The Classics Reborn campaign presents the 28-piece menswear and womenswear collection with the concept of modern prep. The collaboration consists of four principles, with the first two being Colour Reborn and Materials Reborn that ensures sustainable innovation. The second two are named Self Reborn and Community Reborn — reflecting on a contemporary way of living.

A look at the Diorunion Rain Boot by Dior

Inspired by the Maison’s passion for nature, the Diorunions combines elements of style with comfort and functionality. The creation comes to life in the Dior Ateliers — with rubber granules first melted to create the material before being injected into the mould to give the shoe its final shape. These rainy day essentials are embellished with a crest revisiting the logo of the founding couturier’s family business. Can you spot the motto “L’union fait la force”? Meticulous down to the finishing, the toile lining is laser-cut and sewn into the boot with a signature star delicately affixed to the sole. The Diorunions are available in black, beige and khaki.

Location for Louis Vuitton Cruise 2024 unveiled

Louis Vuitton has a history of showing at iconic runway locations but this has to be among the best ones. The Louis Vuitton Cruise 2024 Collection show on 24 May 2023 will be presented on the paradise above waters — Isola Bella of the Isole Borromee on Lake Maggiore, Italy. Louis Vuitton will be the first fashion house to stage a fashion show there, a treasure chest of Baroque art owned by the Borromeo family for around 400 years. Isola Bella is renowned for its Palazzo Borromeo, and its mesmerising gardens that rise like a vessel on the water of Lake Maggiore. The Cruise collection will be available in all Louis Vuitton stores worldwide from November 2023.

The Nike x Tiffany shoebox

Two legendary brands have come together. Recently, Nike joined hands with Tiffany & Co. to release the Air Force 1 1837 shoebox. This collaborative creation handcrafted at the Tiffany hollowware workshop is a symbol of the House’s unparalleled savoir faire as well as a display of heritage and craftsmanship.

ZEGNA ups the ante on digital services with ZEGNA X

Incorporating science in fashion, ZEGNA is back with a new digital ecosystem and customisation tool that rewrites the future of luxury service. ZEGNA X allows customers to receive product images from the brand’s style advisors via SMS, e-mail, social media, WhatsApp and WeChat on a one-on-one basis. Shop as if you’re in physical stores with ZEGNA X as ZEGNA’s style advisors will be on standby to welcome customers and provide the best styling options according to each individual’s tastes and requirements. A total of 49 billion potential collaborations of clothes and styles are available for customisation, which will then be sent to you within four weeks.

Kate Spade New York’s Spring 2023 campaign features seven Malaysian women

Seven exceptional Malaysian queens celebrate the beauty of diversity with Kate Spade New York this spring. The brand’s spring campaign continues in Malaysia, where seven outstanding personalities embark on a journey of unexpected experiences and unforgettable misadventures. The Kate Spade campaign stars versatile and charming actress Sweet Qismina, Malaysian diver Dhabitah Sabri, multi-talented all-rounder Sharifah Rose, visionary artist Sharina Shahrin, boundary breaking model Danita Charles, female pilot Vivian Foo and inquisitive model Bay Doucet. Together, they celebrate individuality, authenticity and embrace the unexpected — while showcasing the essence of Kate Spade New York.

The Maison Margiela x Gentle Monster collaboration is now available

Maison Margiela x Gentle Monster is back with another rave-worthy collaboration this year. Real threaded details of the Maison Margiela stitch logo is incorporated into Gentle Monster’s original eyewear designs — embodying the brands’ value of uncompromised creativity and self-expression.The latest collection sees Maison Margiela’s Glam Slam clutch reimagined through Gentle Monster’s aesthetic. It features hand-stitched matelassé quilt details.

Structured in acetate, the designs come in glossy colours and effects spanning black, white, grey, cream, transparent, and tortoiseshell. The genderless eyewear line conceived by Creative Director John Galliano and Gentle Monster comes in 11 designs and was released globally on 28 February.

Pandora x Disney is back with new charms

Pandora is teaming up with Disney — launching the 100 Years of Wonder charms with an icon from the House of Mouse, Minnie Mouse as well as Cinderella. The precious Minnie Mouse dangle charm is the third in the Disney100 series, featuring the popular character in crafted sterling silver with 14k solid gold shoes and a lab-created diamond on her signature bow. From rags to riches and a symbol of kindness, Cinderella’s pumpkin coach features 14k gold accents with a sparkling 0.015 carat lab-created diamond.

A new JW Anderson x Uniqlo collection is coming

Uniqlo gets preppy with its latest collection with JW Anderson. Themed ‘A Sporting Way of Life’, this Spring/Summer 2023 ensemble combines comfort with a quintessential British style through JW Anderson’s elegant yet playful lens. The new range is inspired by British universities’ traditional sports.

“This season reworks our idea of classic sportswear, such as a traditional cricket jumper alongside technical sports leggings or hand-drawn traditional British sporting team motifs on utility shorts and more traditional knitted polo shirts,” designer Jonathan Anderson said. The collection will launch on 7 April 2023.

Jeremy Scott to leave Moschino

The mastermind behind Moschino for a decade, Jeremy Scott has officially announced his departure from the brand. With his fearless and show stopping pop-camp style and incisive humour, the designer has spent 10 years as the Creative Director of the Italian luxury house. He will be leaving behind a great legacy that has helped shape Moschino. One of the most notable shows by Jeremy Scott includes his groundbreaking Fall/Winter 2014 collection — stirring up debates on the role of fashion in the annals of art, consumerism and social commentary.

———————————————————————————————————————————

(Hero and featured image credit: Uniqlo)