Fashion obsessions: The latest news on Tom Ford, Longchamp, Berluti and more

What’s the lowdown in the fashion world on February 2022?

The Spring/Summer 2022 season employs joy and optimism with punchy hues, edgy-meets-relaxed styles and crafty embellishments. This month, Tom Ford and Longchamp took control with its spring/summer collection with summer-ready staples. At Berluti, the SIGNATURE Canvas returns in a new colourway, equally timeless yet bold. As a love letter to the beautiful time of the year, Kate Spade New York embraces the floral blooms with new accessories.

If you’re looking for stylish basics to match effortlessly with your summer wardrobe, trust Uniqlo’s Lifewear collection to come to the rescue. Pedro’s newest sneakers are great for trendsetters, especially if they’re into the chunky court-size silhouette. Great news for the Marvel fans, Pandora has released a charm collection worth grabbing this year filled with the iconic heroes – don’t miss out on that.

The latest fashion news in February 2022:

Tom Ford

















Inspired by the relaxed yet glamorous lifestyle of Los Angeles, Tom Ford’s latest creations are splashed in laidback-meets-sportswear silhouettes. As the ‘90s take control, you can expect simple cuts and bold tones in nude, lilac, chartreuse, pale aqua, shocking pink, cobalt and more. From mismatched disco fabrics to power suits, it’s clear that Tom Ford is embracing the glitz and glam on streamlined silhouettes. Ideal for gala nights and dressier occasions, it’s all about standing out this season. Discover the collection here.

Longchamp















Longchamp ushers us on a whimsical adventure in Provence, France, this season. Taking inspiration from the sun-drenched days, billowing silhouettes in checks, tea-towel stripes and florals are displayed. Classifying as a summer-ready staple, do expect comfy sets, ruffle detailing, shift dresses, cropped pieces and mid-dresses throughout. Colour palettes are rich yet subtle for an everyday pairing in whites, creams, yellows, corals, greens and blues — bloom and leaf motifs make an appearance too. In the accessories department, the Le Pliage Filet returns — in small — along with other coveted bags like the Roseau reinterpreted as a bucket bag.

Berluti









Berluti’s SIGNATURE Canvas returns with a brand new look. Taken from the archives, the iconic print featuring the Chevron motif now appears in a pale blue tone over a denim-like blue background. Printed on a coated cotton canvas fabric, the SIGNATURE Canvas is displayed on an array of timeless accessories from iconic designs to small leather goods. Our highlights include the Ulysse PM tote, the Miles PM messenger and the Itauba wallet.

Kate Spade New York











Spring has arrived, and Kate Spade New York is ready to embrace the season in full swing. Introducing the Floral Garden Jacquard, the stunning blooms appear on various handbag styles: the Manhattan tote and the Lovitt top-handle bag. If you’re a fan of the iconic Spade Flower Jacquard, then you’re going to adore this season’s colourway. Splashed in pastel blues with a yellow and blue racer stripe, the Manhattan Tote is essential for those on-the-go. The perfect get-up? The Lawn dress. Discover the Spring collection here.

Pedro







Taking inspiration from the Greek Goddess of Dawn, Pedro introduces its newest addition, the EOS Series sneakers. Take note of the contrasting tones that represent the rising sun on the horizon following the “first light of the day”. The timeless design boasts neutral tones with a contrasting hue in mustard and light blue. Neutral tones are available in chalk and sand for those who are into minimal touches. We adore the chunky court-style silhouette that goes perfectly with any outfit from casual to dressy occasions. Discover the EOS Series here.

Pandora











Avengers fans, assemble! Pandora releases a unique collaboration with none other than Disney’s Marvel Cinematic Universe. The highly-anticipated collection consists of quirky charms with iconic heroes such as Iron Man, Hulk, Black Panther and more — Thanos gauntlet is available too. Thanks to the brand’s incredible partnership with Marvel artists, this collection stays true to the characteristics and nature of the universe. Can’t wait to own your very own Avenger? Discover the collection here.

Uniqlo











Uniqlo is easing its way this season with its latest Lifewear offerings. There are four themes to explore: The Joys of Skyline, The Joys of Landscape, The Joys of Imagination and The Joys of Sun and Seaside. Accessible and timeless, each piece is designed to match what you already own without taking away your styling personality. You will find clothing essentials from a utility parka with a water-repellent finish to comfortable yet flattering high-rise jeans for all body types. Other highlights include women’s versions of the best-selling men’s Kando series and, lastly, linen designs for simple living in the summer sun. Explore the collections here.

Hero image credit: Berluti; Featured image credit: Longchamp