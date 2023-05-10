Fashion Obsessions: Updates from Coach, PUMA, Uniqlo and more

Welcoming the first quarter of May 2023 with new collections, collaborations and latest releases from the world of fashion.

Explore highly anticipated collaborations from Uniqlo and Mame Kurogouchi, Jennie for Calvin Klein to Louis Vuitton and Lionel Messi. High fashion houses like Versace, Louis Vuitton, Dior and more are also welcoming the season of spring and summer with exciting new collections. Not forgetting the sneakers and sportswear section, see dope new kicks from Asics, PUMA and MLB that definitely need to get on your to-buy list. Showing you just the tip of the iceberg, continue reading for all the updates that you don’t want to miss!

Coach

Coach has opened up a fun and Instagrammable hangout spot in Singapore! Located on 5 Keong Saik Road, Coach play Singapore Shophouse marks the first immersive concept store of the brand in Asia — designed after the New York spirit with a mix of local Singaporean elements as visible throughout six different rooms. The venue also houses the inaugural Coach Cafe, a collaboration with Brawn & Brains. Come here to shop, dine, and immerse in the universe of Coach.

During the launch, stars from across the region were in attendance. They include Malaysia’s Hakken, Jane Chuck, Alex Ho, May Ho, Eyka Farhana, Jei Pong, Phei Yong, Daphne D, Gaston Pong and Jack Gohr as well as Singapore’s Glenn Yong, Iman Fandi and Lawrence Wong. Also present were Thailand’s Torch Yongsin, Indonesia’s Angga Yunanda and Yasmin Napper. Of course, who can forget the special appearance of Korean star Lee Soo Hyuk.

Click HERE to know more.

Uniqlo

Uniqlo Round Mini Shoulder Bag

You must’ve seen it all over TikTok. This round mini shoulder bag has quickly risen to one of 2023’s list of IT fashion items — due to its versatility, durability and affordability. The nylon bag is an everyday companion that’ll perfectly fit your essentials from purse and wallet to an iPad.

Click HERE to know more.

Uniqlo Mame Kurogouchi SS23

It’s all about basics, innerwear and sheer tops with the new Uniqlo x Mame Kurogouchi 2023 collaboration. Uniqlo teams up with Maiko Kurogouchi, designer of a size conscious brand made for all women. Living up to expectations, the collection guarantees quality, elegance and comfort with lightweight materials perfect for everyday wear. The delicate sheer material offers endless possibilities when it comes to how one can layer pieces.

Click HERE to know more.

Calvin Klein

Calvin Klein introduces a much-anticipated limited-edition capsule collection with trendsetter and K-Pop sensation, Jennie Kim of Blackpink. The collection — aptly named JENNIE FOR CALVIN KLEIN — comprises casual essential pieces, underwear sets, denim, tees, fleece to knits inspired by the superstar’s unique style and creativity. In this collection, essential sets come in pastel colours while showcasing Jennie’s flair and interpretation of the iconic Calvin Klein logo (presented in her own handwriting).

ASICS

ASICS SportStyle debuts an all new GEL-NYC; kicks designed under the influence of archived designs like GEL-NIMBUS 3, GEL-MC PLUS V and the GEL-CUMULUS 16. Modern twists are added to original designs, materials as well as technology to embody the spirit of New York City. Notice the subtle colour blocks from Black/Clay Grey, Cream/Steel Grey and White/Ivy that personify easy-to-match, everyday shoes inspired by the city’s iconic landmarks. The shoes are made with the GEL-CUMULUS 16 shoe tooling system that offers better cushioning and a more modern aesthetic.

Get the GEL-NYC in selected stores in Malaysia or online HERE.

PUMA

Flowers are in full bloom with the latest PUMA x Liberty collaboration. Taking inspiration from Liberty’s iconic archive of flowers, the collaboration awakens the 1960s spirit and freedom to express oneself. The partnership is a tribute to London’s storied florists and flower shops from petite flower stalls in Hackney’s rustic markets to Chelsea’s prestigious florists. See an elevated mix of prints and embroidery throughout the ensemble — designed to inspire the feeling of self-discovery, accompanying you no matter where your journey takes you.

Click HERE to know more.

MLB

Celebrate the festivities with new funky kicks from MLB. Introducing the latest Chunky Liner sneakers, kicks inspired by sports, street fashion and culture that give any outfit an adorable twist (and a little increase in height). You can also add an extra flair to these sneakers with complimentary limited-edition MLB shoe charms that come with any purchase of footwear.

Dior

ICYMI, Haerin of NewJeans has been revealed as the latest ambassador for the House of Dior. Haerin excites fans as the youngest Korean idol to be announced as an ambassador for the French fashion house. The 16-year-old star joins a growing list of Korean personalities who have been unveiled as Brand Ambassadors for luxury brands.

Louis Vuitton

Louis Vuitton Signature Sunglasses

Louis Vuitton welcomes the season of spring with versatile and timeless sunnies. Introducing the LV Signature collection — a line of sunglasses that are made lightweight and designed with subtle signature details; paying homage to the Maison’s trunk-making heritage. The collection takes on the shapes of both round and square as well as made with two versions of either acetate or metal.

Click HERE to know more.

Louis Vuitton Capucines campaign with Zendaya

The sleek, chic and beloved Zendaya has made her debut as Louis Vuitton’s House Ambassador in the latest Capucines campaign. Zendaya is seen posing at E-1027, the Roquebrune-Cap-Martin house designed by pioneering Modernist architect and designer, Eileen Gray. The actress flaunts a series of Capucines bags, one of the Maison’s most iconic creations.

Louis Vuitton New Horizon Travelling with Lionel Messi

The fashion house showcases its latest “Horizons Never End” travel campaign with football legend, Lionel Messi. The campaign features Messi and his trusted travel companion — the Horizon luggage. See the footballer display his laid back yet luxurious allure while chilling and stretching his legs on the Horizon rolling cabin bag.

Versace

The queen of couture teams up with the queen of pop for Versace High Summer “La Vacanza” Women’s collection. The Italian fashion house recently announced the “La Vacanza” fashion show in collaboration with Dua Lipa — to be held in Cannes, France on 23 May. The collection will showcase both Donatella Versace and Dua Lipa’s creative visions intermingling while capturing the very essence of summer.

Catch the collection in-stores or HERE immediately after the show.

Tom Ford

Tom Ford ends an illustrious journey at his eponymous brand with a tremendous bang — looking back at his favourites from an archive of 13 years. The designer showcased his final collection that truly defined Tom Ford’s style over the years. Chic, sleek and glamourous, models are shot wearing the reimagined brand signatures while posing in a box with lighting perfectly matching the aura of all the pieces shown.

Click HERE to know more.

Moschino

Creative Director Jeremy Scott expresses the importance of finding joy in the worst situations through Moschino Spring 2023 Donna. Spreading the message of staying positive while being aware of everything that’s happening around us, Moschino’s motive for this collection is mood buoyancy. The brand’s identity is reimagined through boxy jackets, sporty dresses and functional skirts that take on the shape of blow up hearts. Bringing its Spring Summer 2023 women’s collection to Malaysia, Moschino also hosted a party in Moschino Pavilion Kuala Lumpur — celebrating the arrival of the fun summer season with friends from fashion and the media.

(Hero image credit: Tom Ford / Featured image credit: Calvin Klein)