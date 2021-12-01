10 budget-friendly, non-beauty gifts from fancy luxury brands

The paradox of looking for thoughtful gifts from luxury brands but still budget-friendly.

The amount spent on a gift is not equivalent to the heart, the thought and the intention set behind the giving of the gift. Unless you are that kind of person. Then, sorry. You’re a very hard person to shop for!

If it’s a she-wants-Chanel-but-you-can’t-afford-Chanel kind of relationship, well, you can get her Chanel. Just not the bag. The little egg-shaped hand lotion, maybe. A single make-up brush. Maybe a quilted cardholder, if you’re feeling very generous. The holiday season contains multitudes.

Below, a full list of things you can afford from the brands you think you can’t afford. Because love is about compromise. So Christmas gifting should be, too.

10 budget-friendly gifts from high-end luxury brands: