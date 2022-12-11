12.12 Sales In Malaysia: Top Deals From Fashion, Skincare, Tech And More

If you haven’t started on your Christmas shopping yet, the upcoming 12.12 sales and deals in Malaysia for 2022 are the best time to start. As the last major sale of the year, it’s your final opportunity to snag amazing gifts for yourself and your loved ones — be it from brick-and-mortar stores or online shopping platforms in Malaysia. And believe us when we say some of these offers are seriously attractive.

From fashion and grooming to technology and lifestyle, check out our complete guide of all the best 12.12 sales, deals and discounts for you in 2022. So bookmark this page right now and read on for our list — we’ve even spotlighted several particularly fabulous promotions to get your hands on, stat.

Watch this space as we update it with more exciting offers.

Best 12.12 sales and deals in Malaysia for fashion, grooming, technology and more this 2022:

Best 12.12 deals on fashion

Net-A-Porter: Take up to 50% off on selected items.

Mr Porter: Up to 50% off selected Mr P. items.

Farfetch.com – Extra 20% off on selected full price items and sale items.

Valiram: Selected brands on sale, plus enjoy 12% off with a minimum spend of RM250, from December 7-15. This comes with free shipping.

JD Sports: Up to 50% off.

Nike: 40% off selected apparel and accessories with code 1212SALE from now till December 12.

Zalora: Discounts of 50% to 90% off, from December 8-12 2022.

Asos: Up to 50% off.

Uniqlo: Various deals and discounts available.

Puma: Extra 40% off on selected items, from December 8-13.

Best 12.12 deals for grooming and skincare

Sephora: Get a free gift with online purchases: Use code HAULIDAY to redeem a 5-piece gift set with minimum spend of RM 350; code JOLLYMORE for a mobile phone sling bag and 2-piece gift set with minimum spend RM 450; and code EVENMORE for a striped tote bag and cardholder with minimum spend RM 550.

Laneige: From December 5-18, enjoy savings of up to 34% on selected items. Receive 3 pieces of gifts worth RM 205 with any purchase of Perfect Renew products.

Innisfree: Get a free gift with your purchase — a 3-piece trial kit with minimum spend RM 150; a 7-piece trial set with minimum spend RM 250; a glassware set with RM 300 spend; and a fleece blanket with minimum RM 450 spend. Innisfree Premium and VIP members enjoy double points for their first purchase made in December. Also, check out various skincare sets at discounted prices.

Estee Lauder: From December 1-11, receive an Advanced Night Repair Serum 7ml with your purchase of Double Wear Stay-in-Place Foundation 30ml; and receive 3 Eye Supercharged Gel-Crème 5ml with purchase of Advanced Night Repair Serum 75ml. From now until December 31 2022, subscribe to Estee Lauder’s newsletter to get 15% off your first online order.

Shu Uemura: Various deals and discounts available, as well as free gifts with minimum spend of RM 250 or RM 450.

Lancome: Assorted promotions and free gifts with any purchase. New members can take RM 20 off RM 200.

Best Black Friday deals on lifestyle & technology

Lenovo Malaysia: Take up to 57% off; deals change daily. Use code 1212FLASH.

Dyson: Enjoy additional RM100 savings (with a minimum spend of RM2,000) and 4 monthly 0% interest instalments with PayLater at Grab checkout. Use code: “PLDYSON”. Receive complimentary gifts worth up to RM617 when you purchase selected Dyson hair care items.

Samsung: Discounts of up to 50% off; enjoy purchase with purchase offers from RM 1,449.

Dell Malaysia: Discounts on selected laptops and PCs.

Playstation: Save up to 75% off, sale ends December 21.

Casetify: Buy 2 get 25% off with code Double12.

IT Hypermarket: Enjoy RM10 off with a minimum spend of RM300 with code ALLITXMAS10.

Harvey Norman: Up to 75% off, various deals available. Sale ends December 13.

Lazada Malaysia: Savings of up to 90% off; discounts across various brands. Lazada Bonus of RM8 off every RM80.

Shopee Malaysia: Enjoy up to 95% off on December 12.

(Main and featured image: Andrea Piacquadio/ Pexels)

This story first appeared on Augustman Malaysia