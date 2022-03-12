6 favourite shoes from Onitsuka Tiger’s Tricolor Series

Do you have a favourite tricoloured shoe?

From a brand steeped in heritage and evolution, the iconic tricoloured shoe has transcend through the years as an enduring emblem to Onitsuka Tiger‘s narrative. In fact, the iconic Tricolor Series is an instant icebreaker to Onitsuka Tiger’s storied heritage. The blue and red stripes against the sneaker’s white upper have been a signature trademark donning some of the most coveted shoes styles under the brand for decades. Today, it has become a key component that continues to inspire new designs.

While most models are unisex, the Tricolor Series charms with a classic yet timeless vibe, and stylish yet minimalistic aesthetics at the same time. It is a must-have in any wardrobe, and pairs easily with almost everything in the fashion textbooks thanks to its versatility.

From the legendary MEXICO 66 and its many iterations, to the DELEGATION CHUNK and the latest GIGATIA, we take a look at six of our favourite shoes from Onitsuka Tiger’s Tricolor Series.