8 Malaysian designers team up with Disney to create a stunning Princess Couture collection

Disney has teamed up with 8 leading Malaysian designers and Her Highness Princess Zatashah of Selangor to launch an exclusive couture collection celebrating courage and kindness.

The initiative is part of Disney’s Ultimate Princess Collection, and twelve bespoke pieces inspired by Disney Princess Heroines will be auctioned in support of Make-A-Wish® Malaysia.

Renowned designers from Malaysia Alia Bastamam, Celest Thoi, Fiziwoo, Innai Red, Khoon Hooi, Melinda Looi, Mimpikita and Variante have all created twelve bespoke gowns, jumpsuits and more, inspired by Disney heroines’ hearts of gold.

Capturing Mulan’s bravery, Cinderella’s optimism and Ariel’s fierce curiosity, among others, the designers took inspiration from these timeless tales for this collection. Combined with their own unique styles, this one-of-a-kind collection is reflective of their personal interpretations of courage and kindness.

Supported by Yang Amat Mulia Tengku Zatashah binti Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah, Royal Patron of Make-A-Wish Malaysia, these collectors’ pieces will be up for auction in December 2021, with proceeds going to Make-A-Wish Malaysia. Globally, Disney has worked with Make-A-Wish for over 40 years, granting more than 145,000 life-changing wishes for children with critical illnesses worldwide.

Tengku Zatashah said in a statement, “The Ultimate Princess Celebration is close to my heart as it truly embodies the values I believe in: finding strength in yourself, staying fearless in the face of adversity and, above all, being kind in thought, word and deed.

“Many of us grew up with Disney princesses and they still resonate in Malaysia today. Their universally relatable stories inspire folks from all backgrounds to be their authentic selves and impact the world through actions big and small – something I aspire to myself through my work with Make-A-Wish Malaysia.”

The Couture Collection by Malaysian Designers Inspired by Disney Heroines:

Melinda Looi, inspired by Elsa

Melinda Looi was inspired by Queen Elsa – someone who boldly follows her heart. Melinda Looi decided to let it go and venture into the unknown by designing a two-in-one ensemble that encapsulates the elegance of Elsa. For a day look, the couture piece includes an oversized reversible crop jacket in suiting fabric, with thread-embroidered snowflakes resembling the four elements of Water, Earth, Wind, and Fire.

A zipper was added to the high slit for a transformable look to pair with light blue tights and a belt with thread embroidery. The layering of satin and tulle on the dress is filled with sequins and beaded embellishments, resembling snow in the wind.

For a glamorous night look, the slit on the dress can be fully zipped down to complete an evening gown. The reversible jacket features a hidden pocket in the sleeve to release an ivory tulle and soft lace cape. Inspired by Elsa’s gracefulness, the cape features a mixture of Swarovski crystals, beads, and sequins, and embellishments over the cape sleeve. The transformative look was inspired by Elsa’s own transformation, as she bravely faced her fears and owned her power, embracing her unique qualities and gifts.

Melinda Looi, inspired by Mulan

Melinda Looi also created a modern, bold and sophisticated look inspired by Mulan’s courageous journey to becoming a legendary warrior. Melinda Looi designed a couture outfit reminiscent of “armor” with a fashion-forward twist.

This contemporary ensemble features gunmetal sequins to create an armour-like look, paired with a reversible knee-length coat containing a crystal stone embellishment of the Chinese character“忠”, meaning “loyalty”. The ensemble is completed with a corset and heavy crepe trousers, symbolic of how Mulan steps outside of tradition-bound society, blossoming in the face of adversity to become more than her reflection shows.

Leslie Variyan of Variante, inspired by Anna

Leslie Variyan was inspired by Anna’s bubbly and energetic personality. He dreamt up a couture jumpsuit, reflective of how Anna is adventurous and always on the go. The jumpsuit features a combination of fabrics and different textures, and the bodice is beaded in lace with a skin-tone underlay offering a beautiful contrast.

Completing the jumpsuit is the lace with a suiting fabric that is well-tailored and cut. For a night of fun, it may be paired with the soft tulle purple cape. This jumpsuit was designed to honour Anna’s confidence and optimism, and how she shows us that there is sunshine behind every snowstorm.

Celest Thoi, inspired by Cinderella

Celest Thoi took inspiration from Cinderella stitching and sewing with the help of her animal friends and created a 5-in-1 dress. For a day look, the pencil-cut sweetheart strapless creation is topped with an A-line overlay skirt with cascading lace illusion bodysuit. Use the detachable straps to change your look for a night look. A nude tulle illusion bodysuit with lace is optional for a more regal look.

For a romantic look, add soft tulle off-shoulder straps to the same dress – perfect for the dreamer in you. Celest believes in the same attributes as Cinderella: kindness is magic that can transform the world.

Celest Thoi, inspired by Aurora

Celest Thoi was also inspired by the good-natured Aurora, who believes that a wonderful future awaits if you have the courage to dream it. To encapsulate Aurora’s natural grace, Celest created a glamorous dusty pink gown in silk chiffon, with a corset bodice and A-line silhouette tulle skirt dotted with glittering rose gold “stardust”, complete with layers of exquisite pleats. An optional soft tulle sheer cape embellished with crystals on the hem adds an ethereal flow.

This dreamy outfit is accessorised with bespoke signature studded flats and a silver flower bag. This couture piece hopes to encourage others to have the courage to make their once-upon-a-dreams come true.

Hafizi Radzi Woo and Izree Kai Haffiz of Fiziwoo, inspired by Ariel

Inspired by Ariel becoming human and walking on land for the first time, Hafizi Radzi Woo and Izree Kai Hafiz of Fiziwoo created a dress from heavy cotton linen to resemble her makeshift outfit, with pleating work echoing shell-like lines. This unconventional design embodies Ariel’s courage – ready to stand for what she wants, with fierce resilience to get out of her bubble and explore new worlds.

Izrin Ismail of Innai Red, inspired by Moana

Izrin Ismail was also inspired by Moana, who does not back away from challenges and dares to sail as far as she can go. To capture this trailblazing princess and free-spirited voyager, Izrin curated a bespoke flowy and breezy look.

The dress applies lace in coral and sand tones on a soft nude tulle, which was then pleated in a sun-ray pattern. The upper bodice features draped tulle in overlapping halter fashion, with turquoise crystal bead embellished outlines. The lace applied on the waistline of the dress is in mixed tones of coral, orange and sea blue with fully beaded 3D floral appliques – colours representing Moana’s love for the coastal outdoors while bringing forth understated glamour.

Izrin Ismail of Innai Red, inspired by Belle

Belle sees beauty in new perspectives and is always authentically herself. These timeless traits inspired Izrin Ismail to weave Malaysian elements into her Belle-inspired ensemble, celebrating how beauty can be showcased in various ways, and how Belle’s story resonates with Malaysians today.

Izrin injected a local twist by having a Kebaya for the top, with a stunning rose brocade in shades of yellow, adorned with a statement embellished rose. The Kebaya top is paired with a tea-length tulle pleated skirt that forms scallop tiers inspired by Belle’s signature ball gown.

Izrin was also inspired by the enchanted rose, and incorporated a fully embellished red rose on the Kebaya top, capturing the essence of Belle’s inner beauty and bravery in fighting for what she believes.

Khoon Hooi, inspired by Rapunzel

Rapunzel’s escape from her tower inspired Khoon Hooi to experiment with bold colours, textures, and patterns, reflective of Rapunzel’s bravery in stepping outside her comfort zone to pursue her dreams. Khoon Hooi designed a minimalist corset-fitted midi dress made from lush indigo silk-satin in lame velvet, with a buckled taffeta belt for a day look. Thereafter, it transforms into a night look with embellished detachable floor-length fringes.

The sweeping fringing extends from a band made from Plexi petals and crystal beadings which will gently skim your frame before falling to a floor-length hem. This artistic piece celebrates how Rapunzel’s adventurous spirit and kindness light up the world, just as Khoon Hooi’s own creativity and imagination shine through.

Khoon Hooi, inspired by Snow White

Khoon Hooi also wanted to capture Snow White’s carefree, sweet demeanour. This inspired his updated take on a classic look, introducing a square neckline detachable dress made from a combination of silk taffeta and brocade, intricately woven with a pretty plum blossom floral motif.

Underneath the sunshine-yellow brocade floor-length skirt with a signature dramatic bow and rhinestone crimson belt, is a midi-length front slit taffeta pencil skirt, for a contemporary look.

Khoon Hooi believes access to natural space can cultivate his creativity, thus creating this elegant piece influenced by floriculture and reflecting how, like Snow White, everyone has the power to fill the world with sunshine.

Nurul Zulkifli of Mimpikita, inspired by Jasmine

Nurul Zulkifli of Mimpikita was inspired by the independent Jasmine, who has the courage to make her own rules. Jasmine’s strength, coupled with her compassion for her family and friends, is eluded to in this design—an exotic turquoise and nude silk crepe pantsuit, bringing to life the fiery beauty of Jasmine.

It celebrates the richness of Jasmine’s experiences and invokes a sense of wonder, a dazzling dreamlike quality, akin to discovering a whole new world.

Alia Bastamam, inspired by Pocahontas

Capturing Pocahontas’ free spirit, Alia Bastamam’s couture piece features a flowy two-way look. The ensemble is made of heavy crepe with a draped asymmetrical neckline, all laid on a soft corseted bodice. The bottom part of the dress features a high slit framed with drapes and embellished with crystal tassels in turquoise, gold, and aqua, inspired by Pocahontas’ iconic necklace.

The look is completed with a bolero in pleated chiffon georgette. The piece is reminiscent of the “Colours of the Wind”, reminding us that true kindness is walking in the footsteps of a stranger.

Interested to take part in this auction? You may register your interest from 17 November to 8 December 2021 at makeawish.org.my/#disney.

_________________________________________________________________________________________________________________

This story first appeared on Prestige Malaysia



(All images provided by Disney)