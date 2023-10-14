9 Best bag alternatives to consider instead of the Louis Vuitton Speedy

Believe it or not, the history of the iconic Louis Vuitton Speedy bag spans close to 100 years since its inception back in the year 1930. And what’s more, it was originally meant to serve a completely different demographic altogether.
What we recognise now as the Louis Vuitton Speedy bag can directly trace its provenance back to its larger, more utilitarian older sister: the Keepall. Inspired by the increasingly fast-paced landscape of international travel that was bolstered by swift industrialisation, the duffle bag became a firm staple in the luggage maker’s core catalogue of travel essentials. Made of coated canvas to this day, it is beloved for offering a trifecta of versatility, resilience, and practicality, without compromising on style.
But while demand for their traditional luggage styles did not wane, Gaston Vuitton, Louis Vuitton’s grandson, saw an opportunity to tackle the nascent small leather goods market. This was allegedly spurred by the sales success of their recent Alma bag from 1925, which in itself is a downsized version of the Steamer design.
As such, a decision was made to shrink the proportions of the Keepall, transforming it into a portable day-to-day companion for women. Christened the ‘Express’ bag upon its introduction, the bag was only offered in a 30cm size. Later on, at the request of famed actress Audrey Hepburn, an even smaller design was created for her personal use before being eventually put into commercial production as the Speedy 25.
Throughout the years, countless iterations of the Louis Vuitton Speedy have been introduced ranging from seasonal styles to limited artist collaborations made of coated canvas, leathers, and exotic skins. But as a whole, its design remains largely unchanged and continues to be one of the most coveted and frequently purchased styles from the French maison.
That isn’t to say that competing fashion houses haven’t been catching up, either. Whether it be from Celine to Miu Miu, a plethora of Boston bag alternatives now exist in the fashion space for those looking to venture beyond 2 Rue du Pont Neuf.
9 Best bag alternatives to consider instead of the Louis Vuitton Speedy
In terms of proportions and overall design, French luxury house Celine’s own iteration of the traditional Boston bag formula is perhaps one of the best candidates for those looking to buy an alternative to the Louis Vuitton Speedy. Where shape and size is concerned, it is almost comparable to the Speedy.
However in this case, it offers a slightly longer top-handle drop and uses Celine’s own ‘Triomphe’ coated canvas while being trimmed with caramel-coloured leather. Like the Speedy Bandoulier, the Celine Boston Bag comes with a crossbody strap out of the box.
As the younger, more upbeat sister to Prada, Miu Miu has earned its credibility for being a true fashion contender in its own right. And much of that can be credited to the brand’s exceedingly popular ready-to-wear line, which has effectively encapsulated the youthful verve of Milan’s fashion set.
If you’re looking for a full-leather take to the Louis Vuitton Speedy shape, Miu Miu’s Arcadie matelassé nappa leather bag is a solid choice. Boxier in its construction, it otherwise retains all the key elements of the Speedy bag, with the added benefit of being made out of Miu Miu’s sinfully luscious lambskin matelassé nappa leather.
Under the tenure of creative director Silvia Venturini Fendi, Fendi has been known to introduce some of the most recognisable bags from the modern period, with the Baguette coming immediately to mind. That said, other underdogs from one of Rome’s most respectable fashion houses shouldn’t be underestimated by any means, either.
Take the By The Way bag, for example. While it may be a Boston bag in essence, it offers some truly innovative design details that set it apart from its contemporaries. These include top handles that fold flat when not in use, in addition to an interior bisected by a middle partition that also serves as a zippered compartment to keep precious belongings from prying fingers.
And while we are still on the topic of unconventional Boston bag designs, this list would be remiss if we neglected to include Loewe’s Puzzle Bag. Originated by JW Anderson, the Puzzle bag has earned its place as the brand’s signature piece, easily identified by its multitude of leather panels that lend to its name.
As a Boston bag-adjacent shape, its concealed zipper opens to yield an absolutely cavernous interior, while a back pocket with a zipper adds accessibility for cards or other small items. If need be, you can even convert the Puzzle bag into a backpack in a pinch.
In many respects, MCM bags often echo those from Louis Vuitton in more than just a few ways. Which, for those looking for a similar aesthetic at a more palatable price point, may not necessarily be a bad thing. The MCM Small Boston Bag exemplifies this in remarkable detail, sharing many of the Speedy’s hallmarks while simultaneously ingrained with the German luxury house’s codes.
Available in their signature ‘Visetos’ leather monogram, this little wonder is an excellent value proposition if you’re a fan of the Louis Vuitton Speedy 25 Bandoulier.
We’ve mentioned Miu Miu, so it comes as no surprise at all that Prada would eventually make an appearance too. Best known for merging utilitarianism with fashion-forward luxury, some of the Italian brand’s most fondly beloved cult bags have often featured the use of their signature fabric: nylon.
With that said, they do offer a number of leather options for those who prefer a more traditional approach to opulence. One such example can be found in the Antique Nappa Leather Multi-Pocket Top-Handle Bag, which is in essence, a Boston bag with an external zippered compartment.
Boston bags and bowling bags share many similarities with one another, but are typically only differentiated by a slight change in shape owing to the latter’s traditional use to carry bowling balls. In which case if you are open to considering slightly varied designs, The Row offers up a suitably luxurious candidate in place of the Louis Vuitton Speedy.
Dubbed the India 12.00 bag, this is the label’s updated bowling bag staple and is uniquely crafted out of deerskin, as opposed to the usual calf or lambskin. Exceptionally soft yet hardy, this strictly top-handle bag shares all of the same conveniences as the Speedy does, assuming that you don’t opt for the Bandoulier version.
In the realm of French legacy maison Dior, the good people at 30 Avenue Montaigne have introduced a brand-new bag within their ranks that is poised to become a new classic, judging from its clean proportions and sobering design. Quite literally christened as the Boston Bag, this latest addition was first seen on the Winter 2023 runway.
Highly structured, the Dior Boston Bag is evocative of bags from the 1950s, most visible in the strikingly clean lines and a turn-lock closure at its very top, finished with polished gold using the ‘Caro’ motif.
From the Louis Vuitton Speedy range, two particular sizes have often ranked high on the wishlists of many fashion aficionados: the Speedy 20, and the Speedy Nano. Adorably diminutive in size, these tiny titans are shockingly able to provide a great deal of functionality, being able to fit more than they let on.
But Louis Vuitton isn’t the only French heritage house to offer a miniature Boston bag, as Fauré Le Page sells the Dream 21 Bag in their lineup. Similarly dinky in proportions, this is a far more utilitarian approach to the Boston bag aesthetic, with two external pockets: one slip, and one zippered.