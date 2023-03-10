9 best looks: Balenciaga Autumn Winter 2023 unveils Demna’s true codes of aesthetic

Demna Gvasalia stripped down to basics for the Balenciaga Autumn Winter 2023 show at Paris Fashion Week.

After a period of silence, Demna Gvasalia returned to the public eye with his latest collection for Paris Fashion Week. All eyes were on Gvasalia this season and he proves to be remarkable. This also marked a comeback since the major controversy that hit the brand some months ago.

Known for his outlandish couture, Gvasalia showed his critics that he’s not all shock factor. Balenciaga’s Autumn/Winter 2023 collection highlights his mastery of tailoring while keeping to the house codes. The collection was shown in a minimalistic space enveloped with toile. The perfect canvas to start anew.

Starting the show, reimagined classic suits strutted down the runway with doubled pants for an added Demna-esque drama. Gvasalia’s play on the human silhouette was seen on linings, tracksuits and puffers inflated at the shoulders; giving a permanent shrug. The silhouette was sent down the runway in a range of asymmetrical floral print plisse dresses, leathers and animal print trenches — incorporating this new silhouette with surprisingly wearable daywear. Closing the show, Gvasalia did evening wear with his own touch as floor-length gowns were meticulously sequinned, crystal-studded, and velvet tied at the waist in a bow.

Here are the 9 best looks from the Balenciaga Autumn Winter 2023 collection at Paris Fashion Week.

(All images from Balenciaga)