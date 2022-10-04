9 best looks: Balenciaga Spring Summer 2023 is a muddy yet swanky affair

Balenciaga’s latest Summer 2023 show for Paris Fashion Week — with an interesting runway comprising a glorious pile of moist mud.

Demna knows what it takes to get the fashion realm hooked and talking. For him, it has never been about staying inside the lines or going with the flow. The Balenciaga Spring Summer 2023 show during Paris Fashion Week is the epitome of that very fact. The latest Balenciaga show, like a beacon in and of the dark, is a sign that the show mud-st go on.

Attended by the likes of Kanye West (who opened the Spring Summer 2023 show), Sammi Cheng, Naomi Campbell, Jay Chou, Araya Alberta Hargate, Krit Amnuaydechkorn, Khloe Kardashian, Adele Exarchopoulos, Salma Hayek, Offset, Han So Hee, Emily Ratajkowski, Doja Cat, Alexa Demie, and Anna Wintour, it’s clear that adoration for Demna and his creative mind is strong and unwavering.

In his note, Demna says: “The set of this show is a metaphor for digging for truth and being down to earth. Let us let everyone be anyone and make love not war.” As models strut down the mudway, they become one with the land; an energy gleefully transferred to those in attendance.

The Balenciaga Spring Summer 2023 collection featured everything from tactical jacket and leather pants to pleated dresses and the chunky Space Shoe. Every piece that appeared during the show alludes to a post-apocalyptic and understanding world, where fashion is individual and without boundaries. Hoods, clogs, and ironic ensembles are all reminiscent of Demna’s take on how he perceives fashion in the world today.

Here are nine best looks from the Balenciaga Spring Summer 2023 show that continue to linger in our minds:

(Images by Balenciaga)