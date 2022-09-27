9 best looks: BOSS Fall/Winter 2022 star-studded fashion show

BOSS Fall/Winter 2022 is more than just a spectacle of amazing fashion but a redefinition of power dressing rooted in diversity.

The power suit is more than just a piece of clothing — it is a statement, a message and a representation of many things. In line with BOSS’s Be Your Own BOSS motto, the latest Fall/Winter 2022 collection deconstructs the idea of power dressing while staying true to the essence of BOSS’s rich sporting heritage.

With over 1,000 guests beelining Milan’s Velodrome Vigorelli, the star-studded fashion event (which took place on September 22nd), sees the likes of campaign stars Naomi Campbell, Future, Khaby Lame, Anthony Joshua, and Alicia Schmidt walking the runway alongside big names like Adut Akech, Jordan Barrett, Ashley Graham and Chella Man. On the front row sits the likes of brand ambassador Lee Minho, fragrance ambassador Laura Harrier, as well as A-Lists including J Balvin, Ross Butler, Patrick Schwarzenegger and Tinashe.

The power sport of motorcycling becomes the inspiration behind the collection — literally translated as caged globes of steel line up the venue, dramatically lit by graphic light beams and lasers. The custom black BOSS outfits dress the bikers with adrenaline pumping through the humdrums of vrooms.

Browsing through the diverse group of models also suggests inclusivity within the BOSS label. Again, it is a reminder that fashion — power dressing in particular — is for everyone.

Classic silhouettes that have embodied the spirit of empowerment — full canvas suit jacket or leather motorbike pants — are reworked in fluid shapes and delicate materials, proving that clothing doesn’t have to be rigid or protective — just the way BOSS does it. The idea of power is now multifaceted and through each piece, the audience finds strength from softness — of shapes, of materials, of attitude.

The evolution of the bold BOSS logo also signals the determination of the brand to never stand still, continuously pushing boundaries and questioning what it truly means to be your own BOSS.

Here are 9 best looks from the BOSS Fall/Winter 2022 fashion show.

(All images by BOSS)